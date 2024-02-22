KAMPALA – As the country gears up for the 2026 general election, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Katonga faction is highly opting for the formation of a new political party.

FDC, which has been for long the country’s strongest opposition party came into divisionism after the party’s president and secretary general – Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi respectively were accused of pocketing huge sums of money from President Yoweri Museveni.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Katonga faction interim Party President – Erias Lukwago announced the consideration as one of their proposal in preparation for the 2026 general election.

The National Council meeting was composed of the newly and legitimately elected District Chairpersons who emerged from grassroots structures that underwent competitive elections.

If adopted, the faction led by, Dr. Kiiza Besigye will officially part ways with the faction headed by Patrick Amuriat, or what is known Najanankumbi faction. The new party will be the second to emerge out of the disagreements in the once-largest opposition party.

“A section of members have mooted a rather novel proposal that since the vision, heart, and soul of members of the party resides here at Katonga, the bonafide members who are still committed to the struggle to push back against the junta should consider getting a new brand and move on with the vision of building a new Uganda with new institutions. This would essentially entail having a new political formation,” he said.

Also, the National Council meeting convened and chaired by Chairman Wasswa Birigwa resolved to postpone the National Delegates Conference for 2months to allow extensive consultations with the new grassroots party structures on how to proceed with executing the decisions of the Extraordinary Delegates Conference that sat in September last year at Katonga.

The two-month period until 19th May, 2024 will enable the Central Executive of the Party to move across the country and consult the wider grassroots structures on how to proceed in order not to rely on new leaders to make decisions on behalf of people without consultation.

The National Council also received status reports from the Chairman, Interim Party President Erias Lukwago, Secretary General Harold Kaija, Electoral Commission Chairperson Michael Kabaziguruka, Treasurer Mwijukye Francis and MPs.

