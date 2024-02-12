The Electoral Commission has released the programme for the by-elections of the District Woman Representative to Parliament for Dokolo District and Councillors on various Local Government Councils in the district where vacancies exist.

The by–election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Monday 12th to Thursday 15th February 2024 at update stations in each of the seventy-one (71) parishes/wards in Dokolo District.

The Commission has appointed Thursday 15th February 2024 as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the District. The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Dokolo District will not take place after Thursday 15th February 2024.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Wednesday 21st February to Friday 1st March 2024, at all the one hundred and seventy-three (173) polling stations in Dokolo District.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Friday 1st March to Wednesday 6th March 2024 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th March, 2024 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Dokolo and the successfully nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday 13th till Tuesday 19th March, 2024.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of councilors representing Special Interest Groups will take place on Monday, 18th March, 2024, while the polling day for the District Woman Representative to Parliament and other Local Government Councillors will be conducted on Thursday, 21st March, 2024.

The District Woman Representative seat for Dokolo became vacant following the death of the former Representative (MP), the Hon. Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, which occurred on 18th January 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

