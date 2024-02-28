PARIS — Matthias Magoola, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dei Group of Companies, has been awarded a professional doctorate in management by the European International University of France.

The award was announced by the University based in Paris, France, on February 19, 2024, at the 10th International Excellence and Global Leadership Award by Fame Times International Excellence Awards in Bangkok.

Dr. Magoola was recognized at the coronation ceremony as the leading entrepreneur of Africa, who is creating thousands of professional jobs, and is a published advanced therapeutics researcher and innovator, who has established the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing and also the first biotechnology products company in Uganda.

He has also established manufacturing for mRNA, gene therapy, and other novel biological therapies for the first time in an African country.

Dr. Magoola, a trained biochemist, has led the Dei Group over the years to birth a portfolio of sub-companies across diverse sectors, including the current development of the flagship biological drugs and vaccines manufacturing facility in Matugga, Wakiso District, in Uganda, being spearheaded by Dei Biopharma Ltd.

Dr. Magoola is recognized for his visionary success and achievements for innovative discoveries in advanced therapies, including the first US-patented chemical drug using N-Isobutyll-3, 4-metheylenedioxy-trans-cinnamide compositions to treat malaria, the first mRNA universal vaccine against malaria, among other mRNA vaccines against neurodegenerative disorders, diabetes, HIV/HPV (“mNRA-Based Vaccine Composition for Inducing Immune Response Against HIV and HPV” patented under certificate number 63921929 in the USA and ten more for untreatable diseases — all inventions patented in the USA.

Dr. Magoola, in the latest development, will next month lead a team of fellow scientists for a meeting at the US FDA to discuss their first product submission on an innovation to treat cancers and severe anaemia.

Dr. Magoola has started technology transfer, and facility finalization in Uganda which will come within a few months.

Besides his scientific research, Dr. Magoola is sharing his work with his papers in highly respectable scientific journals; a few examples of these heavily peer-reviewed articles include:

“Synergistic Approaches in Neurodegenerative Therapeutics: Multi-Target Drug Innovative Interventions for Alzheimer’s Disease,” include “Advances in Escherichia coli-Based Therapeutic Protein Expression: Mammalian Conversion, Continuous Manufacturing, and Cell-Free Production” “mRNA and Synthesis-Based Therapeutic Proteins: A Non-Recombinant Affordable Option” and many more in European and US journals.

Dr. Magoola described his doctorate and the publications as critical milestones in the fight against several incurable diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders, HIV/Aids, HPV, and cancers.

“We have found the most innovative new ways to treat neurodegenerative disorders for the first time,” he said.

These publications and innovative, cutting-edge discoveries to treat different rare diseases are giving a positive image to Ugandan researchers and authors in the world of scientists and researchers globally.

The Dei Anti-Malarial drug, derived from natural sources, had its active ingredient isolation process performed in the US in the latest cutting-edge laboratories that led to the isolation of “N-Isobutyll-3, 4-metheylenedioxy-trans-cinnamide compositions” patented in the USA.

It was confirmed to be the most effective anti-malarial drug ever discovered; with a US patent, this will be the first new drug for malaria treatment among the patents owned by Dr. Magoola.

Dr. Magoola thanks President Yoweri Museveni for his unwavering support to Ugandan scientists and, particularly, the Dei Biopharma drugs and vaccines manufacturing project, the first biotech facility in Africa.

“Without his dedicated support, we wouldn’t be achieving these milestones, and it is fair that we must thank and credit him for these achievements,” he said in glowing tribute to President Museveni, adding;

“These achievements are for Uganda and specifically for our dear President, for he has always stood up for the scientists in this country,” he said.

Upon completion, the Matugga project, whose total cost is USD 1.1 billion, a relatively minimal cost compared to similar ventures conducted elsewhere, will produce a wide range of medicines and vaccines, including anti-cancer drugs and therapeutic proteins. Above all, these contributions of Uganda will create role models for other African scientists to lead research and development instead of being at the receiving end historically for centuries.

