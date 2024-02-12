KAMPALA – The results for the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education Examination (UCE) will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024, a top official in the Ministry of Education and Sports has told PML Daily.

The official who asked to remain anonymous since is not the official Ministry spokesperson said the 2023senior four examination results will be released on Thursday at 11 am.

They are expected to be released at State House Nakasero.

According to sources, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is slated to brief the minister of Education about how the students performed ahead of the release of the results.

This is the second batch of the national examinations to be released by Uneb.

The first set of the end-of-cycle examinations; Primary Leaving Examinations was released late last month.

The UNEB Executive Director, Mr. Dan Odongo, is expected to reveal the number of the candidates who sat for the examination compared to those who registered for the same, as well as the general comparative performance, and performance by gender.

Parents, candidates, and other interested parties may access results immediately after release through the Short Message Services (SMS) on their telephone handsets.

One will be required to know the full Index Number of the candidate, go to the Message menu on the Phone, type UCE, leave space, type full index Number, then send to 6600.

