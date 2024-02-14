KAMPALA – The Alliance of Women Advocating for Change (AWAC), and the Uganda Key Population Consortium (UKPC) have condemned the wave of violence that has resulted in the loss of lives of women- especially sex workers in Sembabule, Wakiso, and Kawempe Division -Kampala District.

In a statement issued by Ms. Kyomya Macklean and Mr. Richard Lusimbo – Executive Director, AWAC Uganda and Director General, UKPC respectively, they say that the gruesome killing of; Annet Nantingo, Madrine Nakuya, Flavia Ajuka, Najjuko Promise, Mulungi Annet, and Mastula Nabasirye between October 24th, 2023, and February 5th, 2024 in Ssembabule district, and killing of Nimusima Edith, and Nakatudde Shamim in Bwaise,Kawempe Division, represent a reprehensible manifestation of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“These despicable acts underscore the urgent need for resolute action to combat the systemic discrimination and violence faced by women in our community. We are deeply grieved by the loss of these women, whose lives were brutally taken in acts of heinous violence.”

“We strongly condemn these deliberate and targeted killings, insist and call for the government for an immediate action and thorough investigations to hold the culprits accountable. The lives of these women were significant, and their deaths serve as a clear reminder of the prevalent dangers and injustices faced by sex workers in Ssembabule, Wakiso, and Kawempe Division -Kampala District.”

They also called for the full decriminalization of voluntary adult sex work in Uganda – noting that it goes hand-in-hand with recognizing sex work as work and protecting the rights of sex workers through workplace health and safety standards.

“Decriminalizing sex work means sex workers are more likely to live without stigma, social exclusion, and fear of violence. We urge authorities to prioritize the protection of marginalized women, including sex workers, who are disproportionately exposed to multiple and newer forms of targeted violence and therefore victims in this matter.”

They added, “we emphasize the imperative of addressing the root causes of these killings and recognizing the importance of working towards fostering a community where all women are treated with respect, dignity, equality and are economically empowered.”

The CSOs note that these tragic events serve as a painful reminder of the urgent need for effective, efficient and sustained efforts to challenge and dismantle the systemic injustices that perpetuate violence against women in the society.

“In our collective grief, we stand united in our commitment to seeking justice for the Victims and their Families. We will continue to advocate for meaningful, tangible actions to address the pervasive challenges faced by sex workers and other marginalized women, ensuring that their rights are protected, and they get the justice they deserve.”

They commended the efforts of Ms. Mary Bagumisa, a Woman Member of Parliament for Ssembabule District, for bringing attention to these unbearable occurrences on Uganda’s Parliamentary stage, to prompt strong, authoritative, and political action from the Government.

