The Creative Economy Week Uganda is set to take place from 12 to 16 March 2024, showcasing a series of curated events aimed at emphasising the significance of creativity, collaboration, and innovation in driving sustainable, dynamic, and inclusive growth. This week-long initiative aims to highlight Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and its potential contribution to the global creative economy.

The event, open to all, will bring together industry professionals, policymakers, artists, and entrepreneurs. One of the focal points will be the celebration of Uganda’s textile heritage, including the Creative DNA Africa programme https://www.britishcouncil.org/east-africa-arts/creativeDNA in partnership with Bold In Africa https://www.theboldwomanfund.com/creativednaafrica . Additionally, the week will feature the launch of the sector mapping report titled “Mapping the Current Landscape of the Culture and Creative Industries in Uganda,” conducted by CDEA in September 2023.

‘‘We are thrilled to bring Creative Economy Week to Uganda as British Council. We look forward to bringing audiences, industry professionals, policymakers, creative entrepreneurs and policymakers together to share their experiences and celebrate the power of the inspiring and influential work carried out by talented Ugandan creatives. Taking place across the city of Kampala as part of a carefully curated week of activity, we are excited to be bringing so many incredible partners and conversations together”. Chilufya Besa, Country Director, British Council Uganda.

Among the scheduled activities are a series of events aimed at fostering collaboration and partnership within Uganda’s creative sector. Visitors can expect insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and engagements aimed at exploring the potential of Uganda’s creative and cultural industries.

The Creative Economy Week Uganda aims to achieve several outcomes, including a better understanding of Uganda’s creative sector, increased collaboration and partnerships, enhanced appreciation of Uganda’s creative and cultural sector, and opportunities for new business development across commercial, business, and cultural domains.

Share this: Facebook

X

