KAMPALA – Road safety awareness will move forward on Monday, 26 February, when Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) partners with the Joe Walker, Kampala to Fort Portal Walk.

The 12-day trek aims to shine a light on the crucial issue of road accidents and advocate for responsible behaviour on Ugandan roads. As part of this partnership, CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, has donated water and soft drinks to keep participants hydrated and amplify the campaign’s reach.

“At CCBU, we prioritise responsible behaviour and fostering a safe environment for everyone. Road accidents are a serious concern in Uganda, and we stand firmly behind initiatives like the Joe Walker road safety campaign that raise awareness and advocate for responsible road use. We hope this partnership will not only support the physical journey but also encourage the ongoing dialogue on road safety with various stakeholders,” said Pearl Nimusiima, Public Affairs and Communications Manager at CCBU.

Themed “Get Home Safe”, the Joe Walker road safety campaign will raise awareness about road accidents on the Kampala-Fort Portal route and highlight responsible road use by emphasising the importance of safe driving practices, pedestrian awareness and respectful coexistence of various transportation modes.

Along the way, the campaign will also create opportunities for community involvement by engaging and educating various schools, taxi drivers, boda-boda riders, and community leaders on road safety usage.

“We are incredibly grateful for Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda’s partnership and support,” said Joseph Beyanga, Founder of the Joe Walker road safety campaign. “Their contribution of water and soft drinks goes beyond mere refreshment; it fuels our walkers’ journey and symbolises their shared commitment to creating safer roads for all.”

Through the partnership with CCBU and other stakeholders including Tooro Kingdom, Jubilee Allianz, National Drug Authority and Nation Media Group, the Joe Walker Walk will make stops at Mityana, Kyakabete, Kyenda, Lusalira, Kygegwa, Matiri, Mahangwe where they will engage with the community.

In 2022, The Coca-Cola Company launched a Zero is Possible campaign to encourage and educate employees and the public on how to avoid road accident fatalities and create an environment of safety.

The campaign encourages employees to put safety at the forefront of all they do. With a fleet of 255 vehicles, CCBU motivates drivers to maintain road safety through a reward programme. In October last year the company was reocgnised at the Coca-Cola East African Franchise awards for having had 730 days without fatalities since the inception of the programme at its Rwenzori and Namanve plants, a great milestone for which the company received the prestigious safety award.

Uganda experiences a harrowing average of over 12 road fatalities daily, translating to 4,000 lives lost annually. The partnership between CCBU and Joe Walker aims to combat this reality, shaping responsible road behaviour.

With every mile walked and every voice raised, a target to reduce road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030, as declared by the UN General Assembly in September 2020, inches closer.

Share this: Facebook

X

