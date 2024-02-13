To mark International Day for Women and Girls in Science, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) celebrates the achievements of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) by recognising leading women taking part in its Women in the Leadership programme.

Commenting on the programme which aims to help talented women grow into leaders through training and support, Catherine Gita, CCBU People and Culture Director said, “As an organisation grounded in innovation and driven by a commitment to sustainability, CCBU recognises the crucial role that women play in shaping the future of STEM and is actively addressing this imbalance through various initiatives”.

A government report in 2014 showed that fewer girls in Uganda were passing biology and maths exams. The 2018 Gender in Education Policy aims to change this by getting more girls into science classes and training teachers to teach STEM subjects better. To support this, the programme aims to close the gender gap and increase female representation in leadership roles, including STEM-related departments.

Some of the exceptional women whose accomplishments exemplify excellence and resilience in STEM include:

Doreen Namuyiga, a Quality Assurance Technologist, ensures CCBU’s products meet the highest standards, driven by her passion for understanding the science behind food and beverage production.

“Pursuing a career in STEM has not been without its challenges, but I am grateful for the opportunities to learn and grow, both personally and professionally. Through perseverance and determination, I have overcome obstacles and continuously struggle to expand my knowledge and expertise in the dynamic field of quality assurance.”

Barbra Namanyi, a Raw Materials Planner, coordinates procurement and inventory management, leveraging data analytics and supply chain principles. Barbra’s journey in STEM began with a curiosity for problem-solving, demonstrating the diverse opportunities within these fields.

“Young women and girls need to appreciate the different fields under STEM so they can embrace them boldly.”

Anisha Namugabo, a Quality Controller, envisions a future where every girl has equal opportunities in STEM. She advocates for more female role models and mentors to inspire the next generation of women leaders and innovators.

“International Women in STEM Day serves as a call to action to advocate for gender equality and to empower young girls and women to pursue their dreams in STEM. It is a day to reflect on the progress made in creating a more inclusive and equitable world where every individual, has the opportunity to thrive and make a meaningful impact, regardless of gender.”

Through their achievements, CCBU’s women in STEM embody innovation, resilience, and empowerment.

Share this: Facebook

X

