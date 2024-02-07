C-Care IHK, a prominent multispecialty hospital renowned for its growing commitment to excellence in healthcare, has announced a strategic partnership with Busitema University, that will greatly improve healthcare education, focusing on students pursuing a Bachelor of Anaesthesia program. This partnership underscores C-Care IHK’s dedication to advancing the standards of healthcare education.

Under the terms of this alliance, C-Care IHK will team up with Busitema University to provide students enrolled in the Bachelor of Anaesthesia program with unprecedented educational opportunities. The hospital’s team of seasoned medical professionals will actively engage in mentoring and guiding students throughout their academic journey, ensuring they acquire exceptional theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in the field of anaesthesia.

Azhar Sandhoo, the Chief Executive Officer, General Manager of C-Care Uganda, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Busitema University perfectly aligns with our mission to contribute to the development of the healthcare workforce. By sharing our expertise and resources, we aim to empower the next generation of anaesthesia professionals to excel in their careers.”

The partnership is slated to commence on 5th February, with the inaugural batch of students poised to benefit from this educational experience. This initiative represents a significant stride towards advancing the quality of healthcare education in the region and nurturing highly skilled anaesthesia professionals.

Busitema University, known for its commitment to academic excellence and producing highly skilled graduates, welcomed the collaboration. Professor Paul Wako, Vice Chancellor Busitema University, remarked, “We are excited to collaborate with C-Care IHK, a healthcare institution with an outstanding reputation. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance our students’ learning experience and prepare them for successful careers in anaesthesia.”

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Access to Modern Facilities: Students will have access to C-Care IHK’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for practical training.

Expert Guidance and Mentorship: C-Care IHK’s experienced anaesthesiologists and medical staff will provide guidance and mentorship to students.

Real-World Integration: The curriculum will incorporate real-world case studies and scenarios to enhance the practical understanding of anaesthesia.

Research Opportunities: The partnership will facilitate research collaboration between Busitema University and C-Care IHK.

