NAMAYINGO – Mrs Ajambo Eunice 42 is a mother of six and married to her husband, Mr Omondi Benedicto Ofala 53 – both residents of Bugali village, Mutumba Sub County, Namayingo District.

Ajambo is a survivor of fistula after having an obstructed labour on her seventh child whom she lost in the process.

She narrates that in the year 2019, she failed to deliver normally and was operated. After two days, the catheter was removed and she started leaking mixed urine and stool.

“I went back to the health center where I was told I had a fistula and was advised to go home and wait until the surgeons come for fistula operation camp.”

“I feared so much that I wanted to commit suicide. My children were peace-less because everyone could backbite me in the community. I was segregated, even my husband left me,” she told the press on Wednesday at the launch of Iceland Survivors Treatment and Obstetric Fistula Prevention (STOP) Programme in Namayingo.

A year later (2020), Ajambo’s smile was restored after she was successfully operated and treated.

“Even my husband who had left me returned,” she said.

Mr. Omondi says he was tempted to abandon his wife because “You could find urine and feces in the bed.”

He, however, advised men whose wives have the same challenge not to run away from them but instead help them to be operated and treated.

Ajambo isn’t alone, Mirembe Bridget 18, got fistula at only 16.

She says in 2021, she spent five full days in labour pains after facing obstructed labour.

“I went to the clinic but the baby couldn’t come out however much I pushed for two days. I was referred to Nambweke Health Center ll, which referred me to Buyinja Health Centre IV which also referred me to Masavu hospital where I was finally operated.”

She says she stayed in the hospital for two weeks with the catheter which was removed the day she was discharged and she realised she was leaking.

“While in the hospital, there came some visitor medics from Soroti who shared a contact of where I could be operated but when I called, I was told to wait until they called me. They called me after four months, I went to Soroti and I was operated.”

Just like Ajambo, Mirembe cannot forget how everyone ran away from her including the father of my child. “At home, I could prepare my own meals.”

Ms. Gift Malunga – Country Representative, United Nations Population Fund – UNFPA said that the three-year programme is a beacon of hope for women affected by obstetric fistula in Namayingo district.

She noted that the programme, with its focus on restoring dignity and preventing future cases, aligns perfectly with our shared vision of a healthier and more equitable Uganda.

“As we celebrate the launch of the programme, it’s crucial to acknowledge the strides made by the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health and partners, in improving maternal health. The 40% reduction in maternal mortality ratio, from 336 per 100,000 live births in 2016 to 189 per 100 live births in 2022, is a testament to our collective efforts. However, we should remember the significant work ahead to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Over the years, Malunga said UNFPA has had a long history of supporting fistula programming in Uganda and has been able to generate crucial evidence through Annual National fistula performance report, support fistula camps in select repair centres, develop strategic documents like the Five-year National Fistula Strategic Plan for Uganda and strengthen national fistula coordination platforms.

Furthermore, she says they have boosted the prevention of fistula by use of the analysis that the Annual National Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response Report (MPDSR) provides.

However, she decried that despite progress, many women continue to grapple with life-altering birth complications, such as obstetric fistula which she said highlights the need for sustained efforts.

“Obstetric fistula is a stark reminder of systemic failures in healthcare access, exacerbated by poverty, harmful practices and social inequalities. Therefore, Iceland’s commitment and support to the STOP programme, especially in Namayingo – an epicentre of fistula and high teenage pregnancy rates – is truly commendable.”

“Through the STOP programme, we aim to increase the knowledge on obstetric fistula to create demand and enable the utilization of prevention and treatment services and strengthen the capacity of health facilities and community structures to provide quality maternal health services including fistula care. The project also focuses on rehabilitating and reintegrating fistula survivors into the community as productive citizens as well as strengthening coordination, both nationally and sub-nationally, to facilitate the implementation of sustainable and mainstream social services that foster fistula prevention and care. Through these efforts, we look forward to reduced maternal morbidity arising from Obstetric Fistula and restored dignity of survivors through corrective surgery, rehabilitation and social reintegration,” she noted.

Ms Hilda Engilbertsdóttir, Head of Mission, Embassy of Iceland says they have noted that fertility rates are among the highest in Namayingo as well as teenage pregnancy rates, which is a key risk factor for obstetric fistula – one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries.

She noted that the $3 million programme aims to comprehensively address obstetric fistula and empower survivors in Namayingo district.

“The integrated approach focusing on prevention, treatment and social reintegration is important. Also of importance is building up stronger systems and quality of care in the health system, to ensure sustainability.”

She added, “Funding programmes for fighting fistula, including strengthening the quality of reproductive and maternal health services, is a good investment for enhancing both gender equality and human rights, and we are very pleased to be able to contribute to the programme here in Namayingo.”

Mr. Kauta Abudallah Twaha, Namayingo district Vice Chairman commended the Embassy of Iceland and UNFPA for the intervention.

He revealed that there are so many mothers in their communities suffering with this situation but fearful to come out because they aren’t aware that it can treated.

“Some are finally incapacitated to reach health facilities where they can be operated. Another challenge, Namayingo being a rural community, people still believe in bewitching, somebody may accuse the co-wife and or neighbour of her fistula not knowing that she developed it after having difficulties in delivering.”

“With this intervention, we are optimistic that those mothers will get help. I want, on behalf of our political leadership, to commit our readiness to give you support,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

X

