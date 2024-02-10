Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has warned the public to look out for conmen masquerading as UBOS employees conducting the national census.

“Reference is made to the disturbing information circulating on social media platforms where some goons are taking advantage of the ongoing genuine national listing exercise as we prepare for the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census 2024 starting on 10 May 2024,” said UBOS in a statement on Friday evening.

“The circulating information alleges that there are people who are moving around Households, disguising as UBOS employees with letterheads and claiming to confirm that everyone has a National Identity Card for purposes of participating in Census 2024,” the agency added.

“UBOS wishes to inform the public that the ongoing Listing exercise is recording the name of the Household Head and geo-reference code for Households and Area boundaries.”

Currently, UBOS’ teams are listing in the Cities of Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Hoima, Jinja, Lira, Mbale, Masaka, Mbarara, Soroti, and will soon be in the greater Kampala comprising Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono districts.

Other districts are being visited to mop up the remaining households that were not covered in our previous listing exercise.

“In all UBOS statistical field activities including the listing of Households for Census 2024, our teams are accompanied by guides who are area LC 1 Chairpersons or an elected leader known to the area,” said the government body.

“This is, therefore, to advise the general public to be vigilant and report all suspected cases of this nature to the nearest police station. We further wish to warn such individuals involved in manipulating the population to desist, and once identified, they will be held responsible and handed over to the authorities. For further information, please contact our department of Public and Media Relations on: 0755342128 or call Police toll free number 0800199399 Census 2024.”

