KAMPALA – The British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Kate Airey OBE hosted the 2022/23 Chevening and Commonwealth scholars back home following their successful completion of postgraduate studies in the UK.

Eighteen future leaders from Uganda were awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship in 2023. The UK government’s international scholarship scheme hinged on providing quality education, leadership, and networking skills has been running for 40 years since 1983 offering a fully funded one-year master’s degree in any field at any of the UK’s top universities. Uganda currently has 332 Chevening alumni and an active association that oversaw the Chevening at 40 celebrations under the theme Rewarding Excellence, Championing Education, and Creating Global Change Change.

Fifty-six scholars from Uganda were awarded the Commonwealth scholarship in 2023. Commonwealth Scholarships offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) enables talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development. The CSC offers masters’, PhDs and fellowships and aims to promote equity and inclusion, reward merit, and deliver widespread access to education, especially to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Throughout 2024, the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission is celebrating 65 years of delivering Commonwealth Scholarships to candidates of outstanding academic achievement and leadership ability. During the past six and a half decades, the scheme has constantly developed, adapting to the changing structure of the Commonwealth of today. Uganda boosts of a portfolio of over 1700 alumni of the Commonwealth Scholarship.

This year’s Chevening and Commonwealth welcome home event was an opportunity for the scholars to meet their respective alumni networks and to introduce themselves to key stakeholders from the Ministry of Education as well as staff members of the British High Commission.

In her remarks to the scholars British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E Kate Airey said “We believe in you, we chose you because we identified massive potential in you to make a positive contribution to Uganda’s growth. Given the additional knowledge, exposure and experiences that you now bring to Uganda, make that change, count yourselves amongst the fortunate who are in position to make a change to become game changers and influencers in Uganda.”

Edwin Wabomba, Chevening 2022 scholar said ‘Chevening changed us, we are different people, we are enriched, we are skilled. Chevening is about our abilities as leaders, it tells a story of success, of big dreams that we are living and continue to live’.

Commonwealth PHD awardee 2022 Francis Mujuni said ‘Commonwealth scholarship heavily invested in us. The education we have gained equipped us with skills and goals to make a change. There is a Canadian saying that give me the goal and I will do the job’

