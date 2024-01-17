KAMPALA — As preparations get into high-gear, universities are rushing to make confirmations to attend the Sharz Annual Education Fair, slated for February 29th & March 1st this year.

The Fair will be held at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala for Day One and Rainbow International School Kampala for Day Two, and will attract hundreds of participants including students, parents and educators who will participate as exhibitors to showcase their programme offerings for students currently studying in Uganda but wishing to further their studies abroad.

In addition to the Universities that will be present, different brands and service providers will also showcase their different youth-focused propositions that will provide an enhanced experience at the event.

Based the universities confirmed to attend so far, here are the top five countries represented:

Ireland

Canada

USA

UK

Germany

This educational spectacle is more than simply a presentation of Universities and colleges; it is also a showcase of distinctive programs that distinguish each university. Gannon University, for example, excels in Industrial & Robotic Engineering. To name a few, Munster Technological University offers cutting-edge Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering, and St. George’s University is known for its outstanding Medical School.

Universities attending the Sharz Fair are not only presenting programs; they are also extending special offers to prospective students, such as tuition discounts and application fee waivers.

In addition to these offers, some universities will also offer on-spot admissions for students who meet their admission requirements.

This fair is a celebration of possibilities rather than a gathering of institutions. Remember that your destiny is in your hands as you sort through the various alternatives. Whether you want to learn about the cultural riches of Ireland, the technical breakthroughs of the United States, or the vivid landscapes of Malaysia, the Sharz Fair will be one eye-watering experience.

Beyond international education institutions, local education partners and corporate companies will also join Sharz to make the experience even more memorable. The British Council will be present to guide students on all queries regarding the IELTS programme, while other sponsors like NBS TV and MTN Pulse will showcase their youth-facing propositions.

You can read more about the Fair on https://sharzconsults.com/education-fair/ and also register if you would like to attend. Attendance is free.

