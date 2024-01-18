KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) next week, a senior examinations body has confirmed after the body secured an appointment to brief the First Lady, Janet Museveni, also the Minister of Education and Sports.

This website has learnt that UNEB the Education Minister on the PLE results for the year 2023 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:00 am, at State House Nakasero before releasing the results the next day.

A senior official indicated that PLE results for the year 2023 will be released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11:00 am, at State House Nakasero.

Education officials invited attend both the briefing on PLE results for the year 2023 have been directed to take a COVID-19 test for the meeting on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 at Mulago Platinum Centre from 9:00 am-3:00 pm.

Uneb Spokesperson Jennifer Kalule early this week told reporters that the examinations body had written to the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, requesting an appointment for a briefing before releasing the results.

Uneb is supposed to brief the Minister of Education about the performance of learners before the results are released to the public.

After the results are released, the selection exercise will then commence.

The Senior One selection exercise is usually conducted at UMA where schools select candidates for their respective schools depending on the set cut-off points.

A total of 749,347 pupils sat for PLE in 2023, including 391,558 females and 357,789 males.

