KAMPALA – The 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) has commenced at Munyonyo Speke Resort Hotel.

The four-day conference which was opened by President Yoweri Museveni is being attended by 33 speakers and presiding officers.

Speaking at the event, the host, Speaker Anita Among said that the Conference will accrue multiplier effects in harmonising legislation and Parliamentary practices for member countries.

She said the conference will significantly widen cooperation among Parliaments as well as boost trade.

“I am confident that this conference will provide yet another platform for us to harness our collective resolve and direct our energies towards greater equity and inclusivity, democratization, good governance and the rule of law in the Commonwealth for the good of humanity,” she said.

Among said the conference topics were carefully selected to stimulate discourse and sharing of best practices and experiences. They include diverse and inclusive parliaments; environment and climate change; health and wellbeing of parliamentarians among others.

On the side of the presiding officers, she noted that the conference promotes impartiality and fairness and provides a platform for understanding Parliamentary democracy and development of parliamentary institutions.

She commended the outgoing Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Rt Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cameroun, for “their confidence in our ability to organize and host this conference.”

Among rallied fellow Speakers and Presiding Officers, to take interest in Uganda’s tourism aspects that have since the colonial times earned it the tittle ‘the Pearl of Africa’.

“We have organised a rich and memorable itinerary for your stay in Uganda to experience Uganda being the Pearl of Africa, as rightly observed by the then British Prime Minister, Winston Church Hill. We invite you to enjoy every moment in this beautiful land that is gifted by nature,” Among said.

She praised the hospitality of Ugandan people and the country’s natural endowments some of which she said were only unique to Uganda.

“The people of Uganda are incredibly warm and hospitable, our national parks are well gifted with various aspects of fauna and flora most of which are unique to Uganda. The iconic water falls on the River Nile are a must see before you leave,” said Among.

Among was confident that their visit to Uganda’s natural amenities will improve Uganda’s image internationally, with its multiplier effects.

The CSPOC was established in 1969 as an initiative of the then Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Lucien Lamoureux.

Its membership is restricted to the Speakers and Presiding Officers of national Parliaments of all independent sovereign states of the Commonwealth.

CSPOC operates on a two-year cycle, holding a conference of the full membership every two years usually early in January.

