KAMPALA – Delegates for the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPOC) that is starting on 03rd to 06th January 2024 have started arriving in Uganda.

While addressing the media, Speaker Anita Among said Uganda is well prepared to start receiving delegates for CSPOC.

“The first batch of Speakers and Presiding Officers will jet into the country on the 01st of January, a few hours from now and all arrangements have been put in place to accord them the true Ugandan welcome,” Among said.

Other delegates will arrive between the 2nd and the 3rd January 2024.

43 delegations have as of Sunday, 31 December 2023 confirmed attendance. The Speakers of the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) will attend as special guests as provided for in the standing rules of the conference.

“I want to urge all of us to accord our visitors the Ugandan hospitality and show them what makes us the pearl of Africa. I also want to encourage our citizens to take advantage of the business opportunities that come with the number of delegates expected in the country,” Among said, adding that the conference is a testament of Uganda’s positioning at the global stage and the desire to relate with the rest of the world through mutual respect and shared interests.

