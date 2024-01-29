The Commander – Special Forces Command (CSFC), Brig Gen. David Mugisha on Saturday 27th January 2024 congratulated the SFC and other sister security organs for successfully securing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77+China summits which were recently hosted by Uganda.

“Let me take this grand opportunity to congratulate you all for successfully completing NAM and G-77 + China summits. In the same breath, let me also thank President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Commander in Chief of the UPDF for wisely steering the forces. He has given us accommodation, clothing, first-class training but above all, transformed the UPDF from a rag-tag army to a professional one; we are very proud of him.”

Brig. Gen. Mugisha made the remarks while addressing the SFC soldiers at Sera Kasenyi Training School who participated in securing guests from as early as 12th to 28th January 2024. He hosted them at a party as a way of thanking them for a job well done.

The Commander revealed that the country is very proud of its security forces that managed to secure 130 Heads of delegation, with 16 Heads of State (HOS), 9 Vice Presidents (VPs), 16 Prime Ministers (PMs) and seven Special categories including 1189 delegates.

Brig. Gen. Mugisha saluted the Deputy Commander of SFC, Brig Gen. Charity Bainababo who also doubled as the Chairperson – SFC NAM/G-77 steering committee for meticulously planning for the two summits. He said Brig. Bainababo gave all her time and energy to ensure they achieved positive results.

He also extended his appreciation to the Directors of Operation, Training, Personnel and Civil Military Cooperation and to commanders at all venues where guests resided and conducted other activities.

He informed the troops that the success of the summits was attributed to the complementary roles played by the different security agencies; SFC, 1st Infantry Division in Kakiri, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Internal Security Organisation, Military Police, among others. He added that if it was only for SFC, they wouldn’t have managed to do what they did.

“We were not alone in this operation,” he noted.

Brig Gen. Mugisha also revealed that at an appropriate time, the Commander in Chief will host all security organisations who took part in the operation to the same kind of celebration that SFC just held and is slated to take place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

He cited three key areas that drove the operation to success; solidarity, teamwork, and hard work which he termed as excellent. He said troops exhibited high levels of professionalism and asked them to maintain their resilience.

The CSFC also on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi congratulated the forces for putting detractors at bay, saying, the success is dedicated to the entire members of the UPDF.

The function was attended by Directors, Commandants, Commanding officers, senior and junior offices and militants from SFC.

