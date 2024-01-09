KAMPALA – Police have placed a substantial cash reward of Twenty Million shillings for anyone who avails them of credible information that can lead to the arrest of City Pastor Bugingo Aloizious of shooter suspects and recovery of the killer weapon.

Pr. Bujingo City of House of Prayer and his bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza (deceased) were allegedly attacked on January 2, 2024, at around 10pm, at Bawalakata zone, in Namungoona parish, Kawempe division.

Police condemned all sorts of versions and fringe statements on social media who believe that the attack was stage-managed.

Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson said “So many people, including families who lost their loved ones under similar tragic circumstances, are hurt by the fringe beliefs of the bloggers, the majority of whom are based in UAE, Turkey, and Boston.”

“Although part of the police findings were leaked to the media through informal sources, we would like to assure the country that we have comprised a competent team, that is actively investigating the matter at the SID. They are continuing to obtain witness statements, retrieved post-mortem reports, CCTV, forensic and ballistic reports, for further evaluation and flow of investigations.”

