A higher proportion of the 2023 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates passed in division 3 and above level, a performance Uganda’s examination body says is comparable to that of 2022.

“It should be noted that the number of candidates in division U is quite high at 88, 269 and should raise high concern so that they do not just add to the statistics of school dropouts,” Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) Executive Director Dan Odongo said at the release of the exams in Kampala.

In the Ugandan education system, candidates who post U-grade results are ineligible for admission to Senior One.

Overall statistics show 749,254 pupils registered for the November 8-9 exams from 15,859 school centres across Uganda in 2023, projecting a decrease in candidature by 83, 400 as weighed against 2022.

“In 2022, there was a surge in candidature due to the hold-up that had been occasioned by Covid-19 from 2020-21,” the Uneb chief observed.

On Thursday, education minister and first lady Janet Museveni informed that selection for SI learners will be held February 1 and 2 with the secondary school first timers to report on February 19, 2024 for their opening term.

Some of the numbers

Total registered candidates- 749,254

UPE candidates-501, 602

Female candidates- 391,558

Male candidates-357,789

Inmates- 69

Special Needs Education learners- 2,436

