Monday, 15 January 2024 will be a historic day as Bukedea Teaching Hospital opens to patients for the first time.

While touring the hospital in Bukedea Sub-county, Bukedea District, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, also Hospital Director, said the facility is now ready to offer treatment for both outpatients and inpatients.

For normal deliveries, said Speaker Among, mothers will receive free maternal services while other specialised healthcare will be at highly subsidized prices.

“Starting tomorrow, all normal deliveries will be free of charge. Our women will also get free mama kits. The hospital administrator will give us the bill with the full details of the mothers delivered and we shall pay the money to the hospital account,” Among said.

While meeting the newly recruited healthcare professionals, Among urged them to treat the community with diligence and courtesy.

“Do your work with diligence and bring good results. Give a smile to the patients and treat them with respect and humility because a good smile is the starting point of healing,” she said.

Eng. Moses Magogo, Budiope East County Member of Parliament and also one of the directors, said that much as the hospital is a private enterprise, it is purposed to serve the local people to bridge the existing healthcare gaps.

“Tomorrow, let us start, let it be a historic day in the history of this institute. You have all the support and I am sure we are going to save lives. We are serving our voters so we must serve them diligently,” Magogo told the medical staff.

The hospital will be officially commissioned at a later time when all the civil works are complete by the end of January 2024. The fully-fledged health facility has a well-equipped emergency unit, laboratory, X-ray, theatre, maternity ward and other general wards.

