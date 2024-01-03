KAMPALA – City Pastor Bugingo Aloizious of House of Prayer on Tuesday night survived assassination after being attacked by unknown gunmen in Kampala as he drove to his home.

The unfortunate news was broken by his friend socialite Frank Gashumba who posted on his socials that “Unknown gunmen have this evening attacked Pastor Bujjingo’s car as the pastor was on his way home. He’s currently admitted at Mulago Hospital.”

Accordingly, the pastor was in intensive care unit fighting for his dear life.

Unconfirmed reports say Bugingo’s driver died on spot.

We shall keep you in the loop

