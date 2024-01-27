The NRM Senior Manager of Communication and Public Relations, Rogers Mulindwa has clearly stated that no single money from the ruling party was stolen at the home of the Treasurer, Barbara Nekesa, and that there is no investigation ordered against her.

Speaking to our reporter on Friday, Mr. Mulindwa said the stolen money belong to the Treasurer and her husband, Haji Sulaiman Mafabi Lumolo, a wealthy city businessman.

“I would like to categorically state that NRM as a party has not lost any money as being wrongly and carelessly reported or talked about by some people. It was the personal money of the Ambassador and her husband,” said Mulindwa.

Adding: “Let me also state it on record that there is no investigation ordered or sanctioned by the party chairman against our Treasurer.”

Armed robbers reportedly broke into the home of the couple in Bukasa, Makindye Division, Kampala on December 5, 2023, with the assistance of a residential guard identified as Wango.

The Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists this week that the residential guard deactivated the alarm system and the CCTV cameras, which were monitored and controlled at the central security room near the main gate.

Police has since made a dozen arrests including four of its officers in connection with the robbery.

According to those close to Nekesa, it was Shs41.5m that was stolen. She had reportedly withdrawn the money from her account at DFCU Bank, Nakasero branch.

Other quarters believed that the wealthy Lumolo, who owns strings of businesses including car dealerships, had taken money home and had not yet informed the wife. Police said they are investigating the loss of Shs2.2bn.

Mulindwa called for calm as the police and court continue with the investigation on the matter.

“The police and courts of law are doing their work on the matter. Let’s all wait for the outcome,” said Mulindwa.

