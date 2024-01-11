KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has maintained Justice Simon Byabakama as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission in a new appointment.

“In exercise of the Powers vested in the President by Article 60 (11 at the 1995 Constitution, I have appointed persons listed below as Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission respectively,” reads Museveni’s January 5, 2024 letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

In the same letter, Mr President also reappointed Hajjati Aisha Lubega as the deputy chairperson and Stephen Tashobya as a commissioner.

Others appointed as members to the Electoral Commission are; Dr. Sallie Simba Kayunga – Makerere University lecturer, Robert Kasule Ssebunya, Ex-Nansana Municipality MP, Anthony Akol – former Kyoga County MP and Pamela Etonu Okudi, the former acting head of administration of the EC.

The appointed members are pending Parliament approval.

