KAMPALA – The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni is expected to release Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB’s end of programme – November/December Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate (UCPC) 2023 examinations’ results on Wednesday, January 31st.

The Board conducted November/December 2023 UCPC examinations series for a total of 21,051 candidates of which 4,770 are female and 16,281 are male.

UCPC examinations are done by students who join TVET schools after P.7. This course takes 3 years and is equivalent to O’Level.

Upon completion, the candidates are eligible to join the National Certificate in various Technical and Vocational professions together with those who sat for UCE 2023.

This category posted a higher enrolment of candidates since the inception of UBTEB.

