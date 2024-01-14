State Minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo on Friday launched the construction of two roads in Masaka.

The roads include a 9.5 km stretch project from Kamungu to Buyaga to help in the transportation of goods and people within the Kyanamukaka constituency in the Masaka district.

The other road that was commissioned by Kasolo was the Ndeeba road via the Kyotte Swamp which has been impassable for a while now.

The road had been blocked after the rainy season that started last year but as part of Kasolo’s 2024 projects, the road works to reinstate the road will commence this month.

Minister Kasolo was the Member of Parliament representing Kyotera County from 2016 to 2021 and even after his term in Parliament, Hon Kasolo continued helping and coming up with developmental projects to help the people of Masaka and the neighboring areas.

He has had projects that bring together the youths of Masaka like the recently concluded Kasolo Christmas Tournament where Ddimo FC emerged winners taking home cash prize of UGX10,000,000.

Through Kasolo Foundation, the project by the Minister has also helped to pass on skills to people of Masaka and with the Emyooga project, Hon Kasolo has traversed the whole country to help uplift Ugandans.

