KAMPALA – The construction of Speke Resort Convention Centre at Munyonyo is now 100% complete.

The development comes ahead of the opening ceremony of the NAM, and G77 summits will be hosted next week starting January 15, 2024. Delegates from 120 countries are expected to attend.

In a joint venture, the government and city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has built the contemporary Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo.



The Ruparelia Group, in collaboration with the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), has now completed this state-of-the-art facility to not only host the NAM Summit and the G77 China, but also to enhance Uganda’s Meetings, Incentives, and Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) potential and competitiveness.

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, the Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, earlier assured the media during a facility tour that everything would be finished on time.

The convention centre, located on a 105-acre luxury resort complex, will not only include the impressive 4400-seater auditorium but also feature a multipurpose hall, 12 high-end conference/breakaway meeting rooms, and a floating restaurant with the capacity to accommodate over 900 guests, offering a breathtaking view of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

President Museveni, too earlier inspected and assessed the readiness of various infrastructure projects ahead of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G-77)+China Third South summits.

Uganda will host the two summits from 15th-23rd January 2024. The two meetings will host over 5,000 delegates, including 70 heads of state and government, from 120 countries.

NAM will run under the theme: “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence” whereas the Third South summit will focus on “Leaving No One Behind.”

Uganda will, from January 2024 to 2026, be chair of the NAM Summit after President Museveni takes over from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to lead the second-biggest group of countries after the United Nations.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded in 1961 at the height of the Cold War between the West and East, has a membership of 120 countries — 53 from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and two from Europe.

