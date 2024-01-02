WAKISO – The Kampala Metropolitan Police Crime Intelligence Division, has in custody, a one Odongkara Steven for a string of knife-point robberies, against female victims lured from Facebook.

The 28-year-old electrician of Bulaga “B” village, Wakiso district is said to have met Namiiro Jemima on November 14, 2023, on Facebook before they agreed to meet on a date, as boyfriend and girlfriend at Kasasa Bulaga village.

According to police, while escorting each other, the suspect drew out a knife and stabbed the victim on the right hand, before he grabbed her bag, and escaped from the scene.

“The victim, a 27-year-old of Najjanankumbi reported the matter to police on November 22, 2023, around 10:30am, of simple robbery of her bag that contained cash 200,000 and cosmetics, by her Facebook boyfriend, later identified as Odongokara Steven. The suspect was tracked down and arrested on 27.12.2023. An immediate search was conducted, and a knife was recovered from him. The suspect admitted to luring girls and women on Facebook and robbing them,” said Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson.

Police urged girls, women and other persons looking to find love online, to proceed with caution, while kneeling up with a match in persons from dating sites.

“In this instance, the suspect admitted to robbing all victims after meeting them, following chats and conversations on Facebook. The victims were forced to surrender their bags, phones, and other valuables. In some of the incidents, the victims suffered knife injuries.”

“It is good practice to meet at a public place with others around. It is also important to have a buddy system when going on dates. Tell a friend, whom you are going out with, photos and contacts. Do not go on a first date, when you are not around people. Either meet at a bar or restaurant. Other advanced arrangements can only take place after, knowing each other, very well,” said Enanga in a statement.

