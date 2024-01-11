KALAPATA – Security forces on January 09, 2024, intercepted 23 heads of cattle that were raided at around midnight in Kalapata Kraals Kaabong District.

The security forces were aided by peace-loving wanahinchi from the general areas of Naontosi towards the border with Kenya.

Longole Mike- acting police spokesperson, Moroto said the cattle raid was masterminded by wrong elements from Turkana County in Kenya who have continued destabilising peace in the border areas.

“As joint security forces, we assure the public of our protection from these external aggressors.”

“We salute our personnel deployed in Kalapata, Losera, Kamion and Lotinyam for the good Job they are doing.”

