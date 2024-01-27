KAMPALA – Fresh details have emerged about the huge sums of money that were recently stolen from the home of NRM party treasurer Ambassador Barbara Nekesa and her husband Hajji Sulaiman Mafabi Lumolo, a city businessman.

Business tycoon Mafabi confirmed to detectives that the robbery orchestrated at his residence in Muyenga, Kampala not only resulted in the loss of his wife’s UGX41 million but also led to the theft of UGX2.2 billion, which he says was his.

A recent police update has collaborated this version of events, dismissing other versions trending on social media as being fabricated by individuals seeking to negatively influence the investigations.

Twelve suspects have been arrested according to a recent police briefing.

Earlier reports had been tailored by rival individuals within the ruling NRM party, targeting to soil Ambassador Nekesa as the owner of the huge sums of money.

NRM leaders are known for fanning negative publicity against each other. In this incident, a top party official who sits at the high table of NRM politics said key rivals had jumped on this issue to put Nekesa in a bad light.

“They will use every opportunity to destroy you,” the official said admitting that the matter was driven out of context due to internal bickering among party members in top positions.

Rogers Mulindwa, who speaks for the NRM secretariat also collaborated this version. He said the party wasn’t investigating Nekesa because no single money from the ruling party was stolen at the home of their treasurer, Nekesa.

“There is no investigation ordered against her,” he said in an interview on Friday as the party celebrated 38 years of liberation.

“I would like to categorically state that NRM as a party has not lost any money as being wrongly and carelessly reported or talked about by some people. It was the personal money of the Ambassador and her husband,” said Mulindwa.

“Let me also state it on record that there is no investigation ordered or sanctioned by the party chairman against our Treasurer,” he said.

According to Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Ambassador Nekesa reported a robbery of UGX. 41 million that was hers. An additional complaint was made by her husband, Lumolo, of UGX2.2 billion who was robbed from his safe. The total amount stolen from the home was UGX2.241 billion.

In the statement made by police, Nekesa had reportedly withdrawn the money from her account at DFCU Bank, Nakasero branch.

The robbery occurred on December 5, 2023, at around 04:47 P.M. at the residence of Oundo and Hajji Mafabi (her husband) in Kyeitabya zone, Bukasa parish, Makindye division in Kampala district.

The case is being investigated by the territorial police in Kampala Metropolitan Area. According to Enanga’s statement, the robbery was engineered by PC Michael Wango, who had stayed at their residence as a home guard for more than one and a half years.

He hatched a plan with two other police officers — Sgt. Idro Dominic, PC Sharif Mugoya, and civilians: Edgar Arinda, alias Watson, and Rogers Niwagaba.

However, the mission was executed by Wango, Mugoya, Arinda, and Palaso who replaced Niwagaba.

