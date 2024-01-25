Education Minister Janet Museveni and the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) have released the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (2023 PLE) results from the State House, Nakasero.

This is the first set of exams to be released by the authorities.

The examination body announced that students will be able to access the results by SMS on their phones or via the Internet.

You can get the 2023 PLE Results for any candidate in a few simple steps.

In your message box, type PLE <space> INDEX NUMBER and send it to 6600.

For example, to check the results of the candidate with index number 654321/001, in your message box, type PLE 654321/001 AND SEND TO 6600.

You will receive an SMS at a cost of UGX 500 per candidate.

For School administrations, UNEB officials explained that results will be uploaded on the examination centre portals to enable schools to download the results as they are officially released.

