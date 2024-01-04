KAMPALA —As Makerere University’s prepares to hold its 74th graduation this month, Hilltop Gardens in Naguru have organised an unforgettable series of celebratory luncheons for the graduating students and their guests.

For the five days, from January 29th to February 2nd, Hilltop Gardens will host graduates and their families to a grand graduation bash, remaking the traditional post-graduation festivities.

While announcing the event, Peter Lwanga, the proprietor Hilltop Gardens stated that they are organising the bash in recognition of the significance of the huge milestone that graduating presents.

“Hilltop Gardens will offer a collective celebration opportunity, consolidating individual graduation parties into a singular, vibrant event,” Lwanga states.

Priced at a nominal fee of 35,000 shillings per person, the bash aims to streamline the celebratory experience, ensuring memorable moments without the stress of organizing individual gatherings.

“The event promises an immersive African buffet experience, where guests will relish a diverse range of culinary delights,” Lwanga told this website, adding that the venue will also feature professional photographers capturing candid moments and a dedicated photo booth to freeze these joyous occasions in time.

With the aim to foster a convivial atmosphere and enable families to make savings, Hilltop Gardens envisions this graduation bash as a unifying celebration, uniting graduates from various disciplines under one roof.

Lwanga adds that the topping of this bash will be a series of entertainment including band music as well as a DJ playing celebratory music into the wee hours of the night.

