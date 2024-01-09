Ethiopia and Somaliland held talks on Monday regarding the development of military cooperation, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) said.

Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, discussed with his Somaliland counterpart, Major General Nuh Ismail Thani, in Ethiopia the issues of the military partnership between the two countries.

The meeting took place shortly after Somaliland and Ethiopia signed a pact providing the latter with the access to the Red Sea.