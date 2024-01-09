Ethiopia and Somaliland held talks on Monday regarding the development of military cooperation, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) said.
Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, discussed with his Somaliland counterpart, Major General Nuh Ismail Thani, in Ethiopia the issues of the military partnership between the two countries.
The meeting took place shortly after Somaliland and Ethiopia signed a pact providing the latter with the access to the Red Sea.
The pact between the landlocked Ethiopia and the Somalian breakaway Somaliland region was called an act of “aggression” by Somalia’s authorities and a violation of its sovereignty.
Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Somaliland President, Muse Bihi Abdi, signed a memorandum of understanding for partnership and cooperation. This agreement encompasses various areas of collaboration, including social, economic, political, and military domains.