KAMPALA – It is a black Thursday for Uganda as one of the longest serving Members of Parliament for Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal is dead.

Reports indicate that she has been battling cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart and pain that I announce the passing of our Mother, Mentor and role model Imat Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the Honourable Member representing the Women of Dokolo District. I send my sincere sympathies to her dear husband and the family, friends, the people of Lango and colleagues! May her soul find eternal rest,” announced Anita Among, Speaker of Parliament.

More coming

Share this: Facebook

X

