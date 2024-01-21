ENTEBBE – The body of deceased Parliamentarian – Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, the Dokolo District Woman representative has landed in the country from India where she died of cancer.

Cecilia’s body was received by the Speaker of Parlaiment – Anitah Among.

Among was accompanied by family members, Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng and Sports Minister Ogwang.

Cecilia died on Thursday, January 18, 2024, due to a cancer-related illness at a hospital in India.

According to the program, the body will be transported to Mulago Hospital and thereafter, to A-Plus Funeral Home. Later in the evening, the body will be taken to her residence in Bugolobi for an overnight vigil.

Ogwal served as a politician, businesswoman, and management consultant.

She has been a member of Uganda’s legislature continuously since 1996.

