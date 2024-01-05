KAMPALA – Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the leader of the opposition political party, the National Unity Platform – NUP has asked his supporters to pray for his ‘hater’ Pastor Bugingo Aloizious of House of Prayer who on Tuesday night reportedly survived the assassination after being attacked by unknown gunmen in Kampala as he drove to his home.

Mr. Wine says that Pastor Bugingo has for long been very hateful towards their political struggle “for a better country” but encouraged all his supporters to pray for him at this time and extend sympathy towards him and his family.

“Jesus teaches us in Matthew 5:44-45, to “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you…” Maybe God gave him another chance so as to open his eyes to the realities in our country. For him to see what exactly we are fighting for! Yes, he publicly rejoiced when some of our people, including our brother counsel Wameli died, but we must have the courage to return love where there is hate,” Mr. Wine said in a statement shared on his socials.

He says that he was shocked but not surprised by the alleged gun attack because “gun violence has been so normalised in Uganda that every time an incident like that happens, we are all left wondering who the next victim might be!”

He said, “Now, I guess we’re going to see Gen. Museveni blame this on pigs or ADF. Our Muslim brothers and sisters have always been the scapegoat and of late, political opponents as we saw in the case of Hon. Ssegirinya and Hon. Sewanyana.”

He blamed the failure to thorough investigate gun attacks to “either the regime has no capacity to do so, or they know who the killers are but are trying to cover up.”

“In any case, so many times, after such an incident, we have been told that critical evidence in these murders or attempted murders has gone missing from government stores or that case files have been stolen. Suspiciously, they often claim that CCTV cameras were not working at the time or the CCTV footage goes missing!”

He added, “At times, hardcore criminals who have confessed to having murdered people in cold blood have been arrested, only to be released and armed again on the orders ‘from above’.”

“There are more questions than answers because there is no trust in state institutions- no wonder many citizens are questioning if the said attack was real or stage-managed.”

“Whatever it is, I send sympathies to Pastor Bugingo, his family and all those who fellowship at House of Prayer Ministries. I also send sympathies to the family of the deceased, Mr. Richard Muhumuza,” he added.

“I hope he will use his life to glorify God and not men, and to hate the devil and not fellow human beings.”

According to Mr. Wine, the country is so messed up, that some ‘men and women of God’ feel safer with soldiers and guns other than the presence of God, and they struggle to appease those in power instead of appeasing the almighty God.

