The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has kickstarted a mentorship programme on crime prevention strategies for Somali Police Force officers in Dhobley.

The initiative, spearheaded by ATMIS Individual Police Officers (IPOs) and personnel from the Reform, Restructuring and Development Unit (RRD), aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of the officers in addressing and preventing violent crimes while maintaining law and order in communities.

“Our core mandate is to mentor Somali Police Force officers. We are carrying out this programme to equip them before the end of the Mission’s mandate in December 2024,” said the ATMIS Police Team Site Leader in Dhobley, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) French Sylvester.

He emphasized that equipping SPF officers with skills in law and order and crime prevention would be one of the main tasks for IPOs this year ahead of the Mission’s exit.

“We want them to be equipped to conduct policing activities professionally when ATMIS departs,” he added.

The Dhobley Police Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Abdi Omar, expressed gratitude to ATMIS for implementing the mentorship programme.

He acknowledged the programme’s significant role in enhancing professionalism and building the capacity of the SPF in the region.

“The mentorship program is a brilliant idea, as it contributes to the plan of Somali Security Forces taking control of the country’s security after ATMIS exits,” explained Lt. Col. Mohamed.

Topics covered during the mentorship session included neighborhood watch, the use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and surveillance, community patrols and beat operations among others.

Similar training sessions will be conducted at other team sites as part of an ongoing initiative by ATMIS Police component to enhance service delivery of the SPF.

During the session, the IPOs conducted a thorough inspection of the Dhobley Police Station, documenting daily operations and ensuring adherence to established protocols. The approach aims to promote best practices among the local police officers.

Part of the ATMIS Police mandate includes supporting the SPF through specialised training, advising and mentoring as well as providing operational support such as joint patrols and protection of vital installations.

