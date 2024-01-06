KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among urged the Ugandan MPs and the public to take advantage of the visiting delegations, saying that they provide an opportunity to network as well as share ideas on legislation of favourable laws for the good of the Commonwealth countries.

Anita Among and her Deputy, Thomas Tayebwa were on Friday leading delegates attending the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on a guided tour of the Parliament building.

She commended the delegates for honouring the invitation to attend CSPOC.

“It means a lot to us because most Members of Parliament are new, so this is an achievement for them,” said Among.

She said that together with her Deputy, they have fostered a good working relationship with MPs.

“We believe in the multi-party system,” she said.

The delegates were guided on the tour to the creche, fitness centre and the Members’ lounge.

The 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth was opened by President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, 04 January 2024 at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

The main theme of the CSPOC is to foster and encourage fairness on the part of speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth.

