Absa Bank Uganda, in partnership with the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3), has announced the second edition of the Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run. This running event is set to take place on Sunday, 17 March 2024, at the Kololo Airstrip.

The 21km run, spanning the seven iconic hills of Kampala, is dedicated to supporting the education of girl children in Uganda. Girls in Uganda face numerous challenges in accessing education, including poverty, cultural norms, early marriages, unwanted pregnancies, and menstrual hygiene management issues. Absa Bank Uganda, upholding its commitment to creating a positive impact and being a force for good, firmly believes that education is a fundamental right for every child, irrespective of gender.

The inaugural run, held on 28 May 2023, was a resounding success. With over 2,600 participants, the run raised UGX 200 million, directly benefiting over 2,500 girls. Building on this success, the 2024 edition aims to make an even greater impact in supporting girl-child education efforts.

“This event offers a unique opportunity to individuals, corporate entities, and running clubs to support a vital cause, foster team spirit, and promote health and wellness, among others. As a bank, we are, therefore, proud to be building a platform where the public can contribute positively towards a pertinent issue affecting our society in line with the Absa purpose to empower Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time,” said Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, the bank’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director as she announced the second edition of the run.

The 2024 edition of the run is poised to be fun and inclusive cutting across a diverse section of runners including professionals and participants can look forward to competing for prizes across multiple categories. The kits for the run are priced at UGX 30,000 each.

Interested participants can pay using Mobile Money (Dial 2335# using MTN MoMo or Airtel Mobile Money), online with a VISA card (https://bit.ly/AbsaRun), or at any of the Absa Bank branches countrywide (Account name: Absa 7 Hills Hash Run; Account number: 6004404678).

