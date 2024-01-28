The recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) 2023 results have brought to light the exceptional academic achievements of students across a spectrum of schools.
A meticulous examination of schools with the highest number of students attaining the coveted Division 1 (symbolized by aggregates of 4) reveals a diverse collection of institutions that have demonstrated excellence in their educational pursuits.
|Posn
|School
|District
|No of 4’s
|1
|Hormisdallen Primary School,Gayaza
|Wakiso
|68
|2
|Hormisdallen Day School
|Kampala
|34
|3
|St.Marcelino Junior School
|Nansana M/C
|21
|4
|Yudesi Primary School
|Kampala
|21
|5
|Mother Manjeri Primary School
|Kira M/C
|20
|6
|El-Shaddai Primary School
|Gulu City
|19
|7
|Global Junior School
|Mukono M/C
|15
|8
|Nkokonjeru Primary School
|Mbale City
|13
|9
|Victorious Primary School Mukono
|Mukono Main
|13
|10
|Namagunga Primary Boarding Sch
|Mukono Main
|12
|11
|Seeta Junior School,Mbalala
|Mukono Main
|12
|12
|St.Noa Junior Boarding School,Zana
|Makindye Ssabagabo
|11
|13
|Yudesi Primary School
|Nansana M/C
|11
|14
|Kabojja Junior Primary School
|Kampala
|10
|15
|Namiryango Junior Boys Primary School
|Mukono M/C
|10
|16
|Uganda Kids Project Primary School
|Ntungamo Main
|9
|17
|Kasaana Junior School
|Masaka City
|8
|18
|Kisosso Parents Primary School
|Masaka City
|8
|19
|Leos Junior Primary School
|Masaka City
|8
|20
|Mbuya Parents School
|Kampala
|8
|21
|Endiinzi Parents Primary School
|Isingiro
|7
|22
|Hillside Primary School
|Kira M/C
|7
|23
|St.Clelia Primary School
|Rukiga
|7
|24
|St.Gracious Primary School
|Lira City
|7
|25
|The Grace Primary School
|Dokolo
|7
|26
|Tooro Parents Education Centre
|Fortportal City
|7
|27
|Uganda Martyrs Katwe Primary School
|Masaka City
|7
|28
|Good Times Kawaala Primary School
|Kampala
|6
|29
|Gyagenda Primary School
|Wakiso
|6
|30
|Mother Ludia Primary School
|Gulu City
|6
|31
|St.Maria Goretti Primary School
|Kabale M/C
|6
|32
|Good Foundation Primary School
|Masaka City
|5
|33
|Kampala Parents School
|Kampala
|5
|34
|St.Savio Kisubi Primary School
|Wakiso
|5
|35
|Kitwe Town Primary School
|Ntungamo Main
|4
|36
|Mantle Day & Boarding Primary School
|Lira City
|4
|37
|Mukono Junior Primary School Ttakajunge
|Mukono Main
|4
|38
|Namirembe Parents Primary School
|Kampala
|4
|39
|Nyakibare Parents Primary School
|Rukungiri M/C
|4
|40
|St.Marys Immaculate Villa Primary School
|Kalungu
|4
|41
|Victory Learning Primary School
|Masaka City
|4
|42
|Bishop Asili Mem. Nursery Primary School
|Kabale M/C
|3
|43
|City Parents School
|Kampala
|3
|44
|Cornerstone Junior School
|Mukono M/C
|3
|45
|Dez Junior Academy Primary School
|Ssembabule
|3
|46
|Global View Preparatory Primary School
|Kitgum M/C
|3
|47
|Green Hill Academy
|Kampala
|3
|48
|Joy Primary School,Kibira
|Makindye Ssabagabo
|3
|49
|Joykim Christian Primary School
|Kumi M/C
|3
|50
|Kabale Preparatory School
|Kabale M/C
|3
|51
|Light Mixed Primary School
|Mbale City
|3
|52
|Namutumba Junior School
|Namutumba
|3
|53
|Nateete Preparatory Primary School
|Kampala
|3
|54
|Royal Primary School,Bbunga
|Mityana Main
|3
|55
|Rwimi Parents Primary School
|Bunyangabu
|3
|56
|Seeta Junior School,Mukono
|Mukono M/C
|3
|57
|Trusted Care Junior School
|Kasese M/C
|3
|58
|Victorious Primary School
|Kampala
|3