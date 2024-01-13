KANUNGU – Police in Kigezi region and Kanungu district, are actively searching for a one Turyasingura Joshua, for the alleged aggravated defilement and murder of Kakuru Constance, a 13 year old primary pupil.

The deceased who had been schooling at Kashesha primary school and resident of Rukarara village, Kihembo sub county was killed on January 4, 2024 at round 8pm.

Police say that the victim, in the company of her twin sister, Kato Vastina and two boys, James and Ntuuri, went together to pick their pig at around 7pm within Rukarara village.

“Along the way, they met the suspect Turyasingura Joshua at Ntararwe hill, called the victim and sent her to buy for his local waragi. The victim remained with the suspect, despite pleas from her twin sister for them to go home since it was late. As a result, the victim was left behind with the suspect. Upon reaching home, Kato Vasta informed their mother how her twin sister had remained behind with the suspect,” narrates Fred Enanga, police spokesman.

“The victim did not return till the following day of 5.01.2024, which prompted a search. The search team recovered the victims body in one of the banana plantations at around 9am. Her body was found facing up, with both the chest area and thigh areas naked. She was sexually assaulted, tortured and strangled to death. Her knicker was removed and recovered underneath her head, and stained with blood. A post mortem was carried out on her body at Kihihi hospital mortuary and handed over to the relatives for burial,” he added.

