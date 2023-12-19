KAMPALA – National Unity Platform party president – Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has questioned the “common sense” President Yoweri Museveni asked leaders to employ before any actions as Parliament spends shs2.5 billion to purchase luxury cars for former speakers. Museveni was recently reacting on the court’s decision to sell off Muslim properties over debts.

On Monday morning, Speaker Anita Among handed over to Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and Prof. Edward Rugumayo brand new Sports Utility Vehicles each at Shs500 million.

Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who is the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs was absent at the event.

According to Among the cars are replaceable every five years and the taxpayer will foot the bill for the former drivers, vehicle maintenance and fuel.

Commenting on the development, Mr Wine said, “Where is the common sense Museveni was talking about recently? The regime claims to be cash-strapped. Citizens are dying of hunger in different parts of the country. The regime can barely offer any meaningful services to the people.”

Mr. Wine said on his social media handles, “And what do they do? Spend billions to purchase luxury cars for former Speakers of Parliament, some of whom still hold well-paying government jobs where they already have vehicles and convoys following them around!”

“Each week, we wake up to a new scandal, a new heist. The criminals in power continue to ask the citizens: “What can you do?” And yes, the citizens of this country must rise up at the earliest opportunity and put an end to this madness,” he noted.

About car recipients

Edward Ssekandi

He served as the Speaker of Parliament from 2001 to 2011. He is also the eighth vice president of Uganda having served from 24 May 2011 to 21 June 2021.

Hajji Moses Kigongo

He served as the Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Council (5th Parliament) from 1980 to 1996. He deputizes President Museveni as the ruling party’s first Deputy National Chairman.

Francis K. Butagira

He served as the Chairman of the National Assembly (4th Parliament) from 1989 to 1985.

Edward Rugumayo

He served as the Chairman of the National Consultative Council (3rd Parliament) from 1979 to 1980.

According to the law, a former Speaker is entitled to an annual housing allowance of Shs300m and a monthly pension of Shs 6.7m, translating to Shs 80.4m annually and Shs 6.4m annually for medical treatment.

A former Speaker is also entitled to two police guards all paid Shs 1.1M per month; a senior personal Secretary paid Shs 10.8m annually; Shs 10m every five years for the purchase of furniture; Shs 8.4m to cover utilities; two domestic servants each paid a monthly salary of Shs 696,666 amounting to Shs 8.35m annually.

