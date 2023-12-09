KAMPALA – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) under the leadership of Mercy K. Kainobwisho has been recognized for its transformative role in supporting private sector growth.

URSB was crowned best government agency for the year 2023 at the annual private sector development awards gala organized by Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU).

The prestigious award recognizes URSB’s outstanding efforts in promoting private sector growth and development in the country. It also highlights the successes of URSB’s all-digital, all-online strategy that has turned around the pace of registration services to allow ease and convenience for the business and investment community.

Private Sector Foundation Uganda, an apex body for the private sector in Uganda recognizes the role that individuals, business associations, community groups, cooperatives private companies and government agencies play in nurturing small and medium business enterprises in Uganda through the annual Private Sector Development Awards.

This year, PSFU recognized organizations, individual Entrepreneurs and Government Agencies that had supported the Private Sector to become successful in their businesses.

The award becomes the second recognition for URSB after the Digital Impact Africa Awards where URSB was awarded the diamond accolade under the Utilities and Government Services Digital Excellence category.

Receiving the award, Mercy K. Kainobwisho, the Registrar General thanked PSFU and the business community for the cordial working relationship. “We are dedicating all our efforts to creating a favorable business climate that promotes private sector-led development and competitiveness in Uganda. This recognition will further motivate us to continue our efforts in facilitating business registration, protecting intellectual property rights, supporting the use of movable property as collateral to access financing for micro, small and medium enterprises while supporting the growth of entrepreneurship across the country”. Kainobwisho noted.

By winning the Best Government Agency award, URSB has showcased its dedication to creating a favorable business climate and promoting private sector-led development as envisioned in the national development plan III.

URSB is responsible for a wide range of registration services, including the registration of businesses, intellectual property, civil and insolvency matters as well as running the security interest in movable property registry system (SIMPO) that facilitates the use of movable property as collateral to access loans. The agency has been instrumental in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and contribute to Uganda’s economic growth.

These two recognitions demonstrate URSB’s commitment to excellence, and is a testament to the agency’s tireless efforts in supporting economic growth and development by providing efficient, reliable and effective registration services.

