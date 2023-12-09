KAMPALA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) have held the Gender Equality Seal Awards in partnership with the Government of Uganda.

40 private sector companies have been awarded the Gender Equality Seal (GES) Gold, Silver, and Bronze certification which is part of a global UNDP initiative promoting investment in systems that integrate gender equality within workplaces and business strategies. A further 50 companies received recognition for undertaking steps within the GES certification.

Ms. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative, emphasized the role of Uganda’s private sector institutions in championing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace.

“Today we are celebrating the contribution of the private sector in the promotion of gender equality, women’s participation, leadership and elimination of gender-based violence in the workplace,” Ms. Elsie Attafuah noted. “This is driven through our global flagship programme – the Gender Equality Seal initiative. This initiative is demonstrating how Public-Private Partnerships can accelerate development interventions for promoting equality and empowerment of women in business strategies and operations.”

The GES is a tool for private enterprises and public institutions to contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by reducing gender gaps and promoting both equality in the workplace and women’s empowerment; promoting equality in employment, decent work, inclusive growth and economic empowerment; and encouraging fair, inclusive and sustainable growth.

Ms. Susan Ngongi, UN Resident Coordinator, further commended the GES awarded institutions. “Through the Gender Equality Seal private sector companies have made great strides to promote gender equality particularly in management systems, remuneration, professional development and performance, work-life balance, and prevention of sexual harassment. I also wish to recognize private sector companies that have gone beyond the Seal and put further initiatives in place to address gender equality in the workplace.”

Uganda was the first country to pioneer the GES in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2016 and, spearheaded by UNDP in partnership with PSFU, the GES has since attracted over 90 companies from different sectors including manufacturing, banking, telecommunications, hospitality, media, health and ICT.

Companies undertaking the GES certification process commit to achieving gender equality by transforming their corporate processes through the incorporation of gender perspectives into their overall management system. The GES-certified companies are integrating comprehensive measures to change their organizational structure and culture, creating fairer and more decent conditions for workers.

UNDP Uganda Country Office is leading the Gender Equality Seal by example, having twice (2018-2022 and 2023-2026) secured a Gender Equality Seal Gold Certification for development agencies.

Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, gave closing remarks at the GES Awards ceremony.

“The recognition of the award is not because there is no problem. It is a recognition that we have a problem,” said Hon. Betty Amongi. “I want to thank these companies who have taken the bold step in making a Sexual Harassment Policy. If we want to engender the workplace we must focus on the private sector. For companies that have participated, I want to thank you, I want to congratulate you, and I want to encourage you to set an example for other companies.”

Ms. Sarah Kagingo, the PSFU vice chairperson PSFU has been at the helm of promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment through implementing gender-inclusive and transformative programmes; and supporting its members and individual private sector companies to mainstream gender in their workplaces by enrolling on the Gender Equality Seal Certification Programmes, which is a tool of excellence in promoting gender equality.

“PSFU is now a gender-sensitive institution from staff to the Board and its Human Resource Management Manual was revised in April 2018 to introduce Family-Friendly Policies at Workplace that support young parents who are the majority. As an institution, we are investing in gender-responsive practices in the workplace, including the establishment of a child-care facility at our offices in Nakasero. The institution is leading by example,” she said.

Uganda’s private sector companies awarded today with the Gender Equality Seal certification include:

Housing Finance Bank Limited – Gold

Gudie Leisure Farm Limited – Gold

Uganda Breweries Limited – Gold

National Housing Construction Company – Gold

Nile Natural Fruits Product – Gold

Diamond Trust Bank – Gold

RECO Industries – Gold

Hima Cement Limited – Gold

Nina Interiors – Gold

The Medical Concierge Group – Gold

NFT Consult Ltd – Gold

Centenary Bank – Gold

Graphic System Uganda – Gold

Fireworks Advertising – Gold

Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited – Gold

Desire Beauty Products Ltd – Gold

Kiira – Motors Corporation Ltd – Gold

Federation of Ugandan Employers – Silver

Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) – Silver

National Union of Coffee Agribusiness and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE) – Silver

Kyamuhunga Tea Company – Silver

AMFRI Farms Limited – Silver

Association of Microfinance Institutions in Uganda (AMFIU) – Silver

Finding XY – Silver

Fairway Hotel Limited – Silver

Steel and Tube Ltd – Silver

Finance Trust Bank – Silver

Bageine and Company Limited – Bronze

Rwenzori International Hotel Ltd – Bronze

Margherita Technical Institute – Bronze

Victorious Education Services – Bronze

Uganda Small Scale Industries Association – Bronze

K-Roma Limited – Bronze

ALFASAN Limited – Bronze

