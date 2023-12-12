KAMPALA – Uganda continues to excel in the ongoing Inter-Parliamentary Games, having dominated the opening athletic games in Kigali, Rwanda.

The parliamentary athletics team that is coached by the former world champion, Dorcus Inzikuru on Monday, 11 December 2023 took to the running tracks with the desire and attitude to defend the championship in Bugesera Stadium.

It did not take them long before Joan Alobo (FDC, Soroti City) and Helen Auma (NRM, Busia District) came first in separate 100m heats. Robert Ssekitoleeko (NUP, Bamunanika County) and Bernard Odoi (NRM, Youth Representative Eastern) also won in respective 400m heats, while Christine Akello (NRM, Erute County North) settled for a second position in the women’s 1500m race having suffered joint cramps in the final lap of the race she was leading.

In the men’s 1500m contest, the defending champion, Julius Acon (NRM, Otuke East County) took no chances against his East African opponents and cruised to victory. Uganda sealed the day with more victories in the 4x100m relays for both men and women.

Coach, Inzikuru lauded Parliament leadership for ably supporting the parliamentary sports team and pledged to win more medals in return.

“I want to congratulate the team for the good performance and also the Speaker of Parliament for supporting us to empower sports in the country. We shall have more games on 16 December and we are hoping to win more trophies,” Inzikuru said.

The final round of athletics games will resume on Saturday, 16 December 2023.

In soccer, the football team captained by Hon. Moses Magogo (NRM, Budiope East County) heavily defeated the hosts, Rwanda 12-0 with Hon. Karim Masaba (Indep., Industrial Division) bagging a hat trick, while Muhammed Nsereko (Indep., Kampala Central Division) scored a brace.

Masaba is carried high after he scored a hat trick against Rwanda

Various games will continue on Tuesday, 12 December 2023 with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa expected to lead the golfers in their first campaign of the tournament at Kigali Golf Club.

In a pre-match interview, Tayebwa said his team is aware about their rivals’ abilities but ready for the showdown.

“I expect a tough game especially from the Kenyans who have four members that have a single handicap, but with our team spirit, I am sure we shall win it because we have been training, working and supporting each other,” Tayebwa said.

In other games, Uganda will verse Tanzania in both men and women’s basketball and the men’s volleyball team will play against Rwanda, while the women team will meet South Sudan.

Results from Sunday matches

Uganda 1-3 Kenya (Volleyball/Men)

Uganda 53-21 South Sudan (Basketball/Women)

Uganda 44-25 Rwanda (Basketball/Men)

Uganda 48-08 South Sudan (Netball)

