KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that they are currently hunting seven rebels who escaped and hid in the Kibaale National Park area.

The seven, he said are members of Njovu that recently killed two couple tourists and one Uganda tour guide in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

He said that although Njovu was injured and arrested and three of his group killed, seven of them managed to escape and the security forces are hunting them.

“That group is led by Kamusu, a Congolese. Their other leader in Congo is Abu Waqas, an Arab from Tanzania. His camp is one of those that were attacked by our forces,” Museveni said in a statement.

“The other infiltrators, in collusion with some individuals within the country, tried to plant bombs in Kikuba-mutwe, Kabalagala area and Nabweru 2 cell. However, due to the vigilance of the Wanainchi and the security forces, the two bombs went off without harming anybody,” he added.

“They had planted one of the bombs near a Pork “joint”. Bazzukulu, what is a joint? I take it to mean a selling point or centre. In Runyankore, we would say: “akarabo k’empunu”. Ekirabo means an Eating House. Empunu are pigs. It could also mean a bar.”

He said that the six air attacks were at 64 km and 65 km from the border and the one of gun-ships was 3kms from the border. “Up-rooting the Lumbugu (couch grass) from Congo is progressing well.”

Mr. President noted that they are intensifying the hunt for “the pigs” [rebels] in Congo, noting that in the last week, seven attacks were carried out with different air platforms and one attack by medium-range artillery.

He commended his Congo counterpart H.E Felix Tshisekedi for allowing “us to deal with the Lumbugu (couch grass).”

Museveni asked people in gatherings like churches, markets, mosques, and bars, to be vigilant and look out for strangers.

“The hotels and markets should have their own security as we had planned before. Maintain the vigilance until we finish up-rooting the Lumbugu in Congo.”

Share this: Facebook

X

