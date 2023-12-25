KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and SafeBoda have partnered to deliver UBL products directly to consumers during the festive season.

The partnership will entail consumers calling a toll-free number (0800277000) and getting their favourite UBL products delivered to wherever they may be in Kampala and Wakiso between 9 am and 6 pm.

Emmy Hashakimana – UBL’s Commercial Director – said, “This partnership is timely as our customers get to enjoy the festivities with the best quality products from UBL’s rich beer and spirits portfolio at fantastic prices and with increased convenience.”

The move is also part of the brewer’s commitment to fighting the proliferation of counterfeit products on the market by letting consumers receive genuine products directly from the source.

Christian Wamambe – the Vice President of Payments at SafeBoda, said, “Through this partnership, we are allowing customers to spend more time with their family and friends while still being able to enjoy their favourite drinks from the comfort of their homes.”

UBL’s Hashakimana also reiterated the need for consumers to embrace positive drinking habits during this festive season.

The business yesterday launched the ‘Tokisussa’ Responsible Drinking campaign in partnership with Nation Media Group to sensitise the public about the dangers and potential consequences of drink driving, binge drinking, and underage drinking.

Pamela Bayenda – UBL’s E-Commerce Manager – said the toll-free line will stay open beyond the festive season and into the next year for customers to order drinks.

