KAMPALA – It is now debatable that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET stands out to be the best choice for students, not just in Uganda but across the region – given its high competence value.

Given the ever-changing trends in the labor market, the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has ensured that TVET graduates are dynamic, innovative, and competitive by ensuring a shift in TVET training and assessment towards competency-based education and training.

The government has focused on TVET as a way of supporting the production of human resources that are key for financial development and key sectors of the economy such as construction, manufacturing ICT leisure and hospitality among others.

At the 10th anniversary of UBTEB in 2022, the line minister – Janet Museveni recommended Ugandan youths to enroll in TVET programmes to acquire hands-on skills that would enable them start-up income-generating projects or get gainful employment.

Mrs. Museveni said that in 2011, UBTEB made ambitious and strategic decisions to realign TVET assessment through Competence-Based Assessment, which she says has resulted in a number of milestones at the institutional and national level.

“When you see the infrastructure done by candidates in TVET institutions such as staff quarters, renovation of schools in neighborhood, you appreciate the fact that as a country we are on the right track towards building a critical mass of Technicians and other critical human resources for social-economic development.”

She says that TVET remains Uganda’s number one gateway towards building a skilled workforce for the success of key sectors of the economy – noting that TVET graduates must possess practical skills, applied knowledge, and appropriate attitudes that match the demands of the world of work.

She said that Uganda continues to be an attractive location for investment in oil and gas, tourism and hospitality, real estate, ICT among others in the region.

At all recognized levels of education in Uganda, students are eligible to join TVET and become highly competitive in the production workforce.

After P7, a student can join TVET and obtain a P7 – Uganda Community Polytechnic certificate for 3 years compared to the 4 years one would spend to obtain a Uganda Certificate of Education – UCE.

Also after senior four, one can join for a National Certificate, and senior six leavers can join for a National Diploma in engineering disciplines for 2 years.

All programmes are modular/semester.

After each module, students are awarded a Certificate of Competence in their area of specialization.

Unlike other levels of education, in TVET, after each programme, one is free to join the labour market and return for studies at a later time.

One can equally proceed for a degree or Higher Diploma which applies to a few engineering courses.

After completing a diploma and a higher diploma, students qualify to join a university for a degree in the second and third years respectively.

UBTEB has overtime underscored that at each stage, learners possess quality skills for production.

All TVET programmes are government-sponsored and science-based.

Ketty Lamaro, Ministry of Education and Sports Permanent Secretary on says that her Ministry was reviewing all TVET delivery, assessment, and regulatory structures including assessment bodies.

“We are in the final stages of streamlining TVET structures, delivery and assessment. As we progress with TVET reforms implementation, we shall ensure that all stakeholders will be appraised with the new position on TVET structures once cabinet has concluded the matter.”

Under the modular assessment, there is greater flexibility in training and assessment to enable most Uganda acquire the required competencies. For example, a National Certificate may be comprised of 10 modules and these can be done in phases according to the availability of time. With this arrangement, most Ugandans have enrolled for TVET professions. Under this arrangement

In order to guarantee acquisition of skills, most unemployed graduates have enrolled for skills oriented modules awarded by UBTEB.

Under the TVET Policy 2019, there is an element of recognition of Prior Learning where by all Ugandans with hands on skills but without a formal document are admitted to TVET Institutions and acquire the relevant award on successful completion of the specific program. Under modular assessment, one is awarded a certificate of competence after each module and a full Certificate or Diploma will be awarded after successful completion of all modules in a specific programme. This programme allows upward progression of candidates.

Equally in regard to the TVET Policy 2019, there is non formal training of 3 months, 6 moths etc. This programme can be undertaken by any one interested in acquiring a skill in a particular trade e.g baking, fashion, music etc. This is awarded by Directorate of Industrial Training.

TVET is perfect fit for enhanced productivity of every individual to contribute towards individual.and social economic development.

