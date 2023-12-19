GOMBA – Police are investigating circumstances under which a man by the popular name Sobi was killed on Monday in Kibaale village, Kigumba parish, Maddu sub-county, Gomba district.

Police say that at around 12:30 PM on a contested land belonging to Kalisa, a group of 50 people armed with sticks, pangas, and spears attacked another group, resulting in the death of Sobi real name Paddy Sserunjonji – former leader of Kifeesi, a criminal gang in Kampala.

Majid Karim – Katonga Region police spokesperson noted that the disputed land was purchased by Kalisa at shs20 million out of a total of 100 million in 2007.

“However, it is claimed that he bought it from the wrong person. Another group, purporting to be the children and grandchildren of the late Kibi Paul and led by Deborah Nagadiya and Kiwewa Barton, emerged with land titles, claiming their ownership of the same land.”

“Legal proceedings were initiated, but before the case could be resolved, the second group brought individuals from Kampala Kisenyi to occupy and clear the land,” he noted in a statement.

During the clash, different items, including food, utensils, and structures, were destroyed. The group is alleged to have killed more individuals, although only one body has been recovered with cut wounds on the leg and neck.

Three more sustained serious injuries including Katumba Gerald, Mateka Andrew, and Aliyu Dela.

