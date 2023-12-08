KAMPALA – Sharz Borderless Study Consults has appointed February 29th and March 1st, 2024 for its first-ever Annual Education Fair.

Happening at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, the first-of-its-kind Education Fair is expected to attract hundreds of participants including Students, parents and educators who will participate as exhibitors to showcase their programme offerings for students studying in Uganda.

Educators who have been invited to attend include some of the leading universities in Ireland, Canada, USA, UK, Germany, Malaysia and most other popular study destinations.

“This Fair is open to all University and Colleges, including those that don’t have active partnership agreements with Sharz. We want to avail the best possible study opportunities for students who wish to go and study abroad,” said Hairah Kibuuka, Sharz Managing Director.

“We are excited that after all these years of offering customer-focused education placement services, now we have an opportunity to bring students and educators together in one room. We look forward to an exciting experience for our students, partners and the wider public,” she added.

Day Two of the Fair (Friday, March 1st) will be held at Rainbow International School Kampala. The Fair is sponsored by the British Council IELTS Programme, Next Media, MTN Pulse, True North, PC Tech Magazine and Eversend.

In addition to attracting hundreds of participants to the venue, Sharz expects to reach thousands of others through media and digital promotional activities, and projects as many as 50 million digital impressions by the time the event is completed.

To register for this event, visit https://sharzconsults.com/fair

About Sharz

Sharz Borderless Study Consults (registered as Sharz Limited) is one of Uganda’s leading Education Placement agencies and has a wide array of partnerships with schools, colleges, universities, and education partners from across the world.

The company’s core focus is to connect students and professionals towards the most appropriate study opportunities abroad. This is done by helping students that meet entry requirements to get enrolled at our various university/college partners.

