KAMPALA – Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) Project Director Dr. Ruth Aisha Kasolo has been recognized and awarded by the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) for impacting the lives of Ugandans.

Dr. Kasolo uses social media platforms to teach about life and business including tips on business sustainability among others.

Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) President Mathias Rukundo said that Dr Kasolo’s social media business and life tips have touched and transformed millions of Uganda from all walks of life, hence the recognition.

Speaking at the Women in Media Symposium, the PSFU boss told the female journalists not to only rely on journalism but also to go for side businesses like farming and rearing to complement their journalism professions.

Dr Kasolo’s social media classes are posted on mostly TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

The content is shared widely and many Ugandans who access social media have been able to consume it.

Besides her busy work schedule, she steals off some time to record and share the videos that have changed the lives of many Ugandans.

The Uganda Journalists Association is a body of journalists in Uganda that was established in 1963 by a group of human rights-minded journalists who developed a sense of activism amidst a deteriorating context and glaring abuses targeting the media.

